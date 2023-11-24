Jordan Kyrou will be among those on the ice Friday when his St. Louis Blues face the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center. Looking to wager on Kyrou's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

Kyrou has averaged 18:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

In three of 18 games this season, Kyrou has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kyrou has a point in eight of 18 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Kyrou has an assist in six of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kyrou's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Kyrou having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 59 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 18 Games 4 11 Points 2 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

