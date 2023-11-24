Pay attention to Robert Thomas and Filip Forsberg in particular on Friday, when the St. Louis Blues play the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Predators Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for St. Louis, Thomas has 18 points in 18 games (seven goals, 11 assists).

Through 18 games, Jordan Kyrou has scored four goals and picked up seven assists.

Pavel Buchnevich has scored six goals and added five assists in 16 games for St. Louis.

Joel Hofer's record is 5-2-0. He has conceded 15 goals (2.5 goals against average) and made 171 saves with a .919% save percentage (14th in league).

Predators Players to Watch

Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his club with 21 points (1.2 per game), as he has totaled nine goals and 12 assists in 18 games (playing 19:12 per game).

With 17 total points (0.9 per game), including nine goals and eight assists through 18 contests, Ryan O'Reilly is crucial for Nashville's offense.

This season, Gustav Nyquist has scored two goals and contributed 11 assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of 13.

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen's record stands at 2-1-0 on the season, allowing 10 goals (2.7 goals against average) and compiling 101 saves with a .910% save percentage (23rd in the league).

Blues vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 23rd 2.89 Goals Scored 3.11 19th 10th 2.83 Goals Allowed 3.28 20th 22nd 29.7 Shots 31.3 15th 23rd 31.9 Shots Allowed 29.6 10th 31st 7.27% Power Play % 20% 16th 19th 77.78% Penalty Kill % 73.33% 27th

