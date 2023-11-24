Friday's NHL lineup features an expected close outing between the St. Louis Blues (10-7-1) and the Nashville Predators (8-10) at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Blues are -110 on the moneyline to win against the Predators (-110) in the game, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.

Blues vs. Predators Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Blues vs Predators Additional Info

Blues vs. Predators Betting Trends

In nine of 18 matches this season, St. Louis and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

The Blues are 2-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Predators have been made the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

St. Louis is 3-2 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter (60.0% win percentage).

Nashville has won six of its 13 games when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.3 3.8 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.8 2.7 3 10.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 6-2-2 6.1 3.3 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.3 3.4 7 17.1% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 2

