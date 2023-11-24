Here's a look at the injury report for the St. Louis Blues (10-7-1), which currently has two players listed, as the Blues prepare for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (8-10) at Enterprise Center on Friday, November 24 at 3:00 PM ET.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body

Blues vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Blues Season Insights

St. Louis ranks 28th in the league with 52 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Their +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators' 56 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the league.

Nashville concedes 3.3 goals per game (59 total), which ranks 19th in the league.

With a goal differential of -3, they are 20th in the league.

Blues vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-110) Predators (-110) 6

