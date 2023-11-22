The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) face the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

This season, the Badgers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% higher than the 36.9% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have made.

Wisconsin has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.9% from the field.

The Badgers are the 264th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 59th.

The Badgers record 75.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64.0 the Mustangs give up.

Wisconsin is 3-1 when scoring more than 64.0 points.

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

SMU has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.3% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 110th.

The Mustangs score an average of 77.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers allow.

When SMU allows fewer than 75.4 points, it is 4-0.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it fared better offensively, averaging 67.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Badgers played better in home games last season, giving up 60.7 points per game, compared to 71.0 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, Wisconsin fared better in home games last season, sinking 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in away games.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, SMU averaged 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.1.

In 2022-23, the Mustangs conceded 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than away (83.1).

SMU drained more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (28.0%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center 11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/22/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center 12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

SMU Upcoming Schedule