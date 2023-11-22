Wednesday's contest features the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) clashing at Suncoast Credit Union Arena (on November 22) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-58 victory for Virginia.

Based on our computer prediction, West Virginia is projected to cover the spread (9.5) against Virginia. The two teams are projected to exceed the 120.5 over/under.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Line: Virginia -9.5

Virginia -9.5 Point Total: 120.5

120.5 Moneyline (To Win): Virginia -550, West Virginia +400

Virginia vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 67, West Virginia 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. West Virginia

Pick ATS: West Virginia (+9.5)



West Virginia (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (120.5)



Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers have a +67 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.4 points per game. They're putting up 67.2 points per game to rank 297th in college basketball and are allowing 53.8 per contest to rank fifth in college basketball.

Virginia is 268th in the nation at 31.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31 its opponents average.

Virginia knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (251st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.8 on average.

The Cavaliers' 95 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 172nd in college basketball, and the 76 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 28th in college basketball.

Virginia wins the turnover battle by 5.6 per game, committing eight (11th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.6.

West Virginia Performance Insights

West Virginia was 74th in the country last year with 76 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 204th with 70.9 points allowed per contest.

The Mountaineers grabbed 31.4 boards per game (201st-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 29 rebounds per contest (53rd-ranked).

West Virginia ranked 179th in the country with 13 dimes per contest.

The Mountaineers committed 12.4 turnovers per game (235th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 14.1 turnovers per contest (40th-ranked).

The Mountaineers ranked 192nd in college basketball with 7.3 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 132nd with a 35% shooting percentage from downtown.

West Virginia allowed 6.5 three-pointers per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 34% three-point percentage (199th-ranked).

West Virginia attempted 36.6 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 63.7% of the shots it attempted (and 71.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.8 treys per contest, which were 36.3% of its shots (and 28.1% of the team's buckets).

