A pair of sputtering teams meet when the Chicago State Cougars (0-6) host the UMKC Kangaroos (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Cougars will aim to break a six-game losing run against the Kangaroos, who have lost three straight.

UMKC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ACC Network X

UMKC vs. Chicago State Scoring Comparison

The Kangaroos' 63.5 points per game are 25.7 fewer points than the 89.2 the Cougars give up to opponents.

The 47.5 points per game the Cougars average are 17.5 fewer points than the Kangaroos give up (65).

This year the Cougars are shooting 30.5% from the field, 10.3% lower than the Kangaroos give up.

The Kangaroos' 38.8 shooting percentage is 12.2 lower than the Cougars have given up.

UMKC Schedule