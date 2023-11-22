Wednesday's game that pits the UMKC Kangaroos (1-3) versus the Chicago State Cougars (0-6) at Woodling Gymnasium has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-61 in favor of UMKC, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Kangaroos fell in their last outing 70-61 against Kansas on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMKC vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 72, Chicago State 61

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMKC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Kangaroos averaged 63.3 points per game last season (216th in college basketball) while giving up 72.1 per contest (336th in college basketball). They had a -279 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 8.8 points per game.

In Summit games, UMKC averaged 1.2 fewer points (62.1) than overall (63.3) in 2022-23.

The Kangaroos put up more points at home (67.6 per game) than away (58.9) last season.

UMKC conceded fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (74.2) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.