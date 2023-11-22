When the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4) and Chicago Bulls (5-10) match up at Paycom Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, Chet Holmgren will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, NBCS-CHI+

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder won their previous game versus the Trail Blazers, 134-91, on Sunday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was their leading scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 28 3 4 1 0 1 Chet Holmgren 16 6 0 0 2 2 Isaiah Joe 15 1 1 1 0 5

Thunder vs Bulls Additional Info

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 24 points, 6.7 boards and 7 assists per contest, making 48.3% of shots from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Holmgren's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 7 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the field and 54.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Luguentz Dort is posting 14.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

Jalen Williams puts up 14.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 9 points, 4.7 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 34.3% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

