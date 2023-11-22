How to Watch the Thunder vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (5-10) on November 22, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Thunder vs Bulls Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- Oklahoma City has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 25th.
- The 119.6 points per game the Thunder average are 8.6 more points than the Bulls allow (111).
- Oklahoma City is 8-1 when scoring more than 111 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder put up 120.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 119 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.1 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City is surrendering 116.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.3 more points than it is allowing away from home (105.1).
- The Thunder are sinking 11.7 threes per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 2.3 fewer threes and 9.7% points worse than they're averaging in road games (14, 46%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Williams
|Out
|Hip
