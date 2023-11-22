The Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Chicago Bulls (5-10) at Paycom Center on Wednesday, November 22 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last game on Sunday, the Thunder secured a 134-91 victory against the Trail Blazers. In the win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 28 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Williams SG Questionable Hip 14.3 3.7 4.0

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee)

Thunder vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-CHI+

