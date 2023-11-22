Thunder vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (5-10) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Paycom Center as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CHI+. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.
Thunder vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and NBCS-CHI+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-6.5
|224.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- In eight games this season, Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 combined points.
- Oklahoma City's contests this year have an average point total of 230.4, 5.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Thunder are 11-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Oklahoma City has entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won five of those games.
- Oklahoma City has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.
Thunder vs Bulls Additional Info
|Thunder vs Bulls Injury Report
|Thunder vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Bulls Prediction
|Thunder vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
Thunder vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|8
|57.1%
|119.6
|226.3
|110.8
|221.8
|229.7
|Bulls
|5
|33.3%
|106.7
|226.3
|111
|221.8
|219.2
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread on the road (6-1-0) than it has in home games (5-2-0).
- The Thunder score 119.6 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 111 the Bulls give up.
- Oklahoma City has a 9-0 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall when putting up more than 111 points.
Thunder vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|11-3
|3-0
|8-6
|Bulls
|5-10
|1-1
|7-8
Thunder vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Thunder
|Bulls
|119.6
|106.7
|6
|29
|9-0
|3-1
|8-1
|3-1
|110.8
|111
|9
|10
|5-1
|5-8
|5-1
|5-8
