Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be matching up versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 134-91 win versus the Trail Blazers, Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points and four assists.

We're going to look at Gilgeous-Alexander's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 31.5 (-111)

Over 31.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-120)

Over 5.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-135)

Over 5.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+130)

Looking to bet on one or more of Gilgeous-Alexander's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the NBA last season, giving up 111.8 points per game.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest last season, the Bulls were 15th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Bulls were 22nd in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 26 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Bulls were ranked 29th in the NBA last year, conceding 13.2 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 36 31 5 10 2 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.