Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Bruins on November 22, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Sam Reinhart, David Pastrnak and others are available when the Florida Panthers host the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers vs. Bruins Additional Info
|Panthers vs. Bruins Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs. Bruins Prediction
|Panthers vs. Bruins Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Reinhart has been a major player for Florida this season, with 25 points in 18 games.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kings
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 12
|2
|2
|4
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Matthew Tkachuk has three goals and 14 assists for Florida.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Kings
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Sharks
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Pastrnak has collected 12 goals and 17 assists in 17 games for Boston, good for 29 points.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|8
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|5
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Brad Marchand has helped lead the offense for Boston this season with seven goals and 12 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|0
|2
|2
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.