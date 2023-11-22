The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) are heavy underdogs (by 24.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Missouri Tigers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 155.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -24.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

Just one of Missouri's five games has gone over 155.5 points.

Missouri has had an average of 141.2 points in its games this season, 14.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Tigers are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Missouri (1-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 20% of the time, 30% less often than South Carolina State (2-2-0) this season.

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 1 20% 73.2 142.4 68.0 149.8 152.7 South Carolina State 3 75% 69.2 142.4 81.8 149.8 154.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

The 73.2 points per game the Tigers put up are 8.6 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (81.8).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 1-4-0 0-1 1-4-0 South Carolina State 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Home/Away Splits

Missouri South Carolina State 16-3 Home Record 4-6 5-5 Away Record 1-19 8-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.