Missouri vs. South Carolina State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) are heavy underdogs (by 24.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Missouri Tigers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 155.5.
Missouri vs. South Carolina State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Mizzou Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Missouri
|-24.5
|155.5
Missouri Betting Records & Stats
- Just one of Missouri's five games has gone over 155.5 points.
- Missouri has had an average of 141.2 points in its games this season, 14.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Tigers are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Missouri (1-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 20% of the time, 30% less often than South Carolina State (2-2-0) this season.
Missouri vs. South Carolina State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 155.5
|% of Games Over 155.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Missouri
|1
|20%
|73.2
|142.4
|68.0
|149.8
|152.7
|South Carolina State
|3
|75%
|69.2
|142.4
|81.8
|149.8
|154.3
Additional Missouri Insights & Trends
- The 73.2 points per game the Tigers put up are 8.6 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (81.8).
Missouri vs. South Carolina State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Missouri
|1-4-0
|0-1
|1-4-0
|South Carolina State
|2-2-0
|0-0
|3-1-0
Missouri vs. South Carolina State Home/Away Splits
|Missouri
|South Carolina State
|16-3
|Home Record
|4-6
|5-5
|Away Record
|1-19
|8-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-3-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-10-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.8
|73.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.1
|11-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-3-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|11-8-0
