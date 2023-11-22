The Missouri Tigers (1-0) play the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Missouri Top Players (2022-23)

Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

South Carolina State Top Players (2022-23)

Rakeim Gary: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Raquan Brown: 8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Davion Everett: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Cam Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Lesown Hallums: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG South Carolina State AVG South Carolina State Rank 26th 78.9 Points Scored 73.4 134th 299th 74.4 Points Allowed 83.8 363rd 354th 27.6 Rebounds 31.3 210th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th 22nd 9.3 3pt Made 6.9 229th 21st 15.8 Assists 14 105th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 15.4 358th

