The Missouri Tigers (1-0) play the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Game Information

Missouri Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

South Carolina State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Rakeim Gary: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Raquan Brown: 8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Davion Everett: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cam Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lesown Hallums: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG South Carolina State AVG South Carolina State Rank
26th 78.9 Points Scored 73.4 134th
299th 74.4 Points Allowed 83.8 363rd
354th 27.6 Rebounds 31.3 210th
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th
22nd 9.3 3pt Made 6.9 229th
21st 15.8 Assists 14 105th
44th 10.5 Turnovers 15.4 358th

