The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) will visit the Missouri Tigers (3-2) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Missouri vs. South Carolina State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline
BetMGM Missouri (-24.5) 156.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Missouri (-24.5) 155.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Betting Trends

  • Missouri has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, just one of the Tigers games has gone over the point total.
  • South Carolina State has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
  • In the Bulldogs' four chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Missouri Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12500
  • Bookmakers rate Missouri considerably higher (53rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (160th).
  • The implied probability of Missouri winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

