How to Watch Missouri vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) will hope to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Missouri Tigers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Mizzou Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Missouri vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- Missouri has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 39th.
- The Tigers record 73.2 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 81.8 the Bulldogs allow.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri scored 83.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 73.3 points per contest.
- The Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.6).
- At home, Missouri made 0.7 more treys per game (9.5) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to on the road (33.8%).
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 68-50
|Mizzou Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Minnesota
|W 70-68
|Williams Arena
|11/19/2023
|Jackson State
|L 73-72
|Mizzou Arena
|11/22/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/25/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
