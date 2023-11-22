The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) will hope to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Missouri Tigers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Mizzou Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • Missouri has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 39th.
  • The Tigers record 73.2 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 81.8 the Bulldogs allow.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri scored 83.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 73.3 points per contest.
  • The Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.6).
  • At home, Missouri made 0.7 more treys per game (9.5) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 68-50 Mizzou Arena
11/16/2023 @ Minnesota W 70-68 Williams Arena
11/19/2023 Jackson State L 73-72 Mizzou Arena
11/22/2023 South Carolina State - Mizzou Arena
11/25/2023 Loyola (MD) - Mizzou Arena
11/28/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

