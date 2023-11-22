The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) are favored by 1.5 points against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN. The over/under is set at 140.5 for the matchup.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -1.5 140.5

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

In three of four games this season, Kansas and its opponents have gone over 140.5 points.

Kansas has an average total of 151.8 in its contests this year, 11.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Kansas won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Jayhawks have played as a favorite of -120 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Kansas, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 3 75% 85.8 162.2 66.0 126 145.8 Tennessee 2 40% 76.4 162.2 60.0 126 137.5

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

The 85.8 points per game the Jayhawks score are 25.8 more points than the Volunteers allow (60.0).

When Kansas scores more than 60.0 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 2-2-0 2-2 3-1-0 Tennessee 3-2-0 0-1 3-2-0

Kansas vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits

Kansas Tennessee 15-1 Home Record 14-2 7-4 Away Record 4-6 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

