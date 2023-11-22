The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) are favored by 1.5 points against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN. The point total in the matchup is set at 139.5.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

The Jayhawks are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Kansas has played as a favorite of -120 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Jayhawks.

Tennessee's ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

This season, the Volunteers have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 3 75% 85.8 162.2 66 126 145.8 Tennessee 2 40% 76.4 162.2 60 126 137.5

Additional Kansas vs Tennessee Insights & Trends

The 85.8 points per game the Jayhawks average are 25.8 more points than the Volunteers give up (60).

Kansas is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 60 points.

The Volunteers' 76.4 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 66 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66 points, Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 2-2-0 2-2 3-1-0 Tennessee 3-2-0 0-1 3-2-0

Kansas vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas Tennessee 15-1 Home Record 14-2 7-4 Away Record 4-6 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.