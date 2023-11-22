Kansas vs. Tennessee Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 22
Wednesday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-72, with Kansas securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on November 22.
Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.
Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Kansas vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 74, Tennessee 72
Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Tennessee
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-2.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 145.7
Kansas' record against the spread so far this season is 2-2-0, while Tennessee's is 3-2-0. A total of three out of the Jayhawks' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Volunteers' games have gone over.
Kansas Performance Insights
- The Jayhawks average 85.8 points per game (39th in college basketball) while giving up 66.0 per contest (105th in college basketball). They have a +99 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.8 points per game.
- Kansas wins the rebound battle by 8.4 boards on average. It records 37.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 76th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.2 per contest.
- Kansas hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.
- The Jayhawks put up 105.0 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball), while allowing 80.8 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball).
- Kansas has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (277th in college basketball play), 2.4 more than the 11.4 it forces on average (239th in college basketball).
