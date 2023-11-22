The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) face the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It tips at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks are shooting 55.1% from the field this season, 19.6 percentage points higher than the 35.5% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • Kansas has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 118th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jayhawks sit at 76th.
  • The Jayhawks record 25.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Volunteers allow (60.0).
  • When Kansas totals more than 60.0 points, it is 4-0.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 43.1% from the field, 7% higher than the 36.1% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Tennessee has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 217th.
  • The Volunteers' 76.4 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 66.0 the Jayhawks give up.
  • When Tennessee gives up fewer than 85.8 points, it is 4-1.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas put up 78.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.0.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Kansas fared better at home last year, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.1.
  • At home, the Volunteers conceded 53.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 63.7.
  • Beyond the arc, Tennessee knocked down more treys away (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (33.0%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center
11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Wofford W 82-61 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue L 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Kansas - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena

