How to Watch Kansas vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) face the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks make 55.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 19.6 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (35.5%).
- Kansas is 4-1 when it shoots better than 35.5% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the 76th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 119th.
- The Jayhawks put up 85.8 points per game, 25.8 more points than the 60 the Volunteers give up.
- Kansas has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 60 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (36.1%).
- Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 314th.
- The Volunteers score an average of 76.4 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 66 the Jayhawks allow.
- Tennessee has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 85.8 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas scored 78.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged in road games (74).
- At home, the Jayhawks gave up 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than when playing on the road (69).
- When playing at home, Kansas averaged 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (34.4%).
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Tennessee averaged 9.6 more points per game at home (76.7) than away (67.1).
- The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.7 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Tennessee made more treys away (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (33%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|W 89-84
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|W 83-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|L 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|W 82-61
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|L 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.