The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) face the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks make 55.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 19.6 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (35.5%).

Kansas is 4-1 when it shoots better than 35.5% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 76th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 119th.

The Jayhawks put up 85.8 points per game, 25.8 more points than the 60 the Volunteers give up.

Kansas has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 60 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (36.1%).

Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 314th.

The Volunteers score an average of 76.4 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 66 the Jayhawks allow.

Tennessee has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 85.8 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas scored 78.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged in road games (74).

At home, the Jayhawks gave up 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than when playing on the road (69).

When playing at home, Kansas averaged 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (34.4%).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Tennessee averaged 9.6 more points per game at home (76.7) than away (67.1).

The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.7 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Tennessee made more treys away (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (33%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center 11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule