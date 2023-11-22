The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) play the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It tips at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

This season, the Jayhawks have a 55.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 19.6% higher than the 35.5% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have made.

Kansas has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 76th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 119th.

The Jayhawks put up 25.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Volunteers allow (60).

Kansas has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 60 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 43.1% from the field, 7% higher than the 36.1% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 219th.

The Volunteers average 10.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (66).

When Tennessee gives up fewer than 85.8 points, it is 4-1.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kansas fared better in home games last season, posting 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game in away games.

The Jayhawks surrendered 67.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69).

In terms of three-point shooting, Kansas performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee put up more points at home (76.7 per game) than on the road (67.1) last season.

At home, the Volunteers conceded 53.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 63.7.

Tennessee drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center 11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule