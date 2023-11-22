The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Colton Parayko find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Parayko stats and insights

  • Parayko has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Coyotes this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Parayko has zero points on the power play.
  • Parayko's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Parayko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:07 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:47 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:42 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 23:52 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:44 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:31 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 24:48 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 25:46 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:10 Away L 4-1

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

