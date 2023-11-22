Bruins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers (12-5-1) will aim to extend a six-game home win streak when they take on the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-115)
|Panthers (-105)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins are 10-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Boston is 10-4 (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- The Bruins have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Boston and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in seven of 17 games this season.
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been an underdog in seven games this season, and won three (42.9%).
- Florida has entered seven games this season as an underdog by -105 or more and is 3-4 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.
- Florida has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 10 of 18 games this season.
Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info
Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|59 (11th)
|Goals
|57 (14th)
|37 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|49 (10th)
|13 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (22nd)
|6 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (19th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 7-1-2 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- Boston went over in five of its past 10 games.
- The Bruins have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Bruins' 3.5 average goals per game add up to 59 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Bruins have conceded the fewest goals in NHL action this season with 37 (just 2.2 per game).
- With a +22 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the NHL.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Florida went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 8-2-0 straight up.
- Seven of Florida's last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Panthers total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, Panthers' games average 9.3 goals, 0.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Panthers have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (57 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Panthers have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, giving up 49 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.
- They have a +8 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
