Blues vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Arizona Coyotes (8-8-2) and St. Louis Blues (9-7-1) face off at Mullett Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes lost to the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 in their last outing, while the Blues are coming off a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-125)
|Blues (+105)
|6.5
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- This season the Blues have won six of the 12 games, or 50.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- St. Louis has a record of 5-6 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline in this matchup implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Blues.
- St. Louis' games this season have had more than 6.5 goals four of 17 times.
Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info
Blues vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|56 (15th)
|Goals
|46 (28th)
|57 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|46 (5th)
|18 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (31st)
|14 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (12th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- The Blues went 6-4-0 over its last 10 games, including a 5-5-0 line against the spread during that span.
- In its past 10 games, St. Louis has gone over the total three times.
- The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, Blues' games average 8.9 goals, 1.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blues have scored 46 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 28th in the league.
- The Blues' 46 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
