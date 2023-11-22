When the Arizona Coyotes face the St. Louis Blues at Mullett Arena on Wednesday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET), Clayton Keller and Robert Thomas should be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

St. Louis' Thomas has totaled 11 assists and six goals in 17 games. That's good for 17 points.

Pavel Buchnevich has made a major impact for St. Louis this season with 11 points (six goals and five assists).

This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 10 points, courtesy of four goals (fourth on team) and six assists (third).

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a record of 4-2-0 in six games this season, conceding 15 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 159 saves and a .914 save percentage, 18th in the league.

Coyotes Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Arizona, Keller has 17 points in 18 games (seven goals, 10 assists).

Nick Schmaltz has four goals and 10 assists, equaling 14 points (0.8 per game).

Matias Maccelli has posted three goals and 10 assists for Arizona.

Connor Ingram's record is 6-2-0. He has conceded 24 goals (2.9 goals against average) and made 244 saves with a .910% save percentage (22nd in league).

Blues vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 19th 3.11 Goals Scored 2.71 26th 15th 3.17 Goals Allowed 2.71 7th 30th 27.8 Shots 29.6 22nd 24th 32.3 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 6th 26.87% Power Play % 7.69% 31st 17th 78.46% Penalty Kill % 76.74% 21st

