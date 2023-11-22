The Arizona Coyotes (off a loss in their most recent game) and the St. Louis Blues (off a win) will meet on Wednesday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

You can see the Coyotes attempt to take down the Blues on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blues vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Blues Coyotes 2-1 STL 10/19/2023 Blues Coyotes 6-2 ARI

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues concede 2.7 goals per game (46 in total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

The Blues' 46 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 28th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blues have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 17 6 11 17 16 14 56.5% Pavel Buchnevich 15 6 5 11 7 13 11.1% Jordan Kyrou 17 4 6 10 10 12 40% Brayden Schenn 17 5 5 10 14 14 50.2% Justin Faulk 17 0 9 9 6 13 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Coyotes are giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL play.

The Coyotes' 56 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 29 goals over that span.

Coyotes Key Players