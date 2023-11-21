How to Watch the Saint Louis vs. BYU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The BYU Cougars (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at George Q. Cannon Activities Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game
Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: George Q. Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Louis vs. BYU Scoring Comparison
- The Billikens average 33.3 more points per game (82.6) than the Cougars allow (49.3).
- Saint Louis is 3-2 when it scores more than 49.3 points.
- BYU has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.6 points.
- The 67.8 points per game the Cougars record are 9.6 fewer points than the Billikens give up (77.4).
- When Saint Louis gives up fewer than 67.8 points, it is 2-0.
- The Cougars are making 46.9% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Billikens allow to opponents (42.9%).
- The Billikens' 46.0 shooting percentage from the field is only 16.1 higher than the Cougars have given up.
Saint Louis Leaders
- Julia Martinez: 9.0 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 43.3 FG%
- Kyla McMakin: 18.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Peyton Kennedy: 15.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.8 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19)
- Brooklyn Gray: 13.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Tierra Simon: 4.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 35.0 FG%
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Missouri State
|W 79-67
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/18/2023
|Chaminade
|W 109-63
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/20/2023
|Wake Forest
|L 94-66
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/21/2023
|BYU
|-
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/26/2023
|UIC
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
