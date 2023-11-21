The BYU Cougars (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at George Q. Cannon Activities Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: George Q. Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. BYU Scoring Comparison

  • The Billikens average 33.3 more points per game (82.6) than the Cougars allow (49.3).
  • Saint Louis is 3-2 when it scores more than 49.3 points.
  • BYU has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.6 points.
  • The 67.8 points per game the Cougars record are 9.6 fewer points than the Billikens give up (77.4).
  • When Saint Louis gives up fewer than 67.8 points, it is 2-0.
  • The Cougars are making 46.9% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Billikens allow to opponents (42.9%).
  • The Billikens' 46.0 shooting percentage from the field is only 16.1 higher than the Cougars have given up.

Saint Louis Leaders

  • Julia Martinez: 9.0 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 43.3 FG%
  • Kyla McMakin: 18.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
  • Peyton Kennedy: 15.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.8 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19)
  • Brooklyn Gray: 13.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Tierra Simon: 4.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 35.0 FG%

Saint Louis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Missouri State W 79-67 Chaifetz Arena
11/18/2023 Chaminade W 109-63 George Q. Cannon Activities Center
11/20/2023 Wake Forest L 94-66 George Q. Cannon Activities Center
11/21/2023 BYU - George Q. Cannon Activities Center
11/26/2023 UIC - Chaifetz Arena
12/1/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

