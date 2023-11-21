Saint Louis vs. BYU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 21
Tuesday's game between the BYU Cougars (4-0) and the Saint Louis Billikens (3-2) at George Q. Cannon Activities Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-62 and heavily favors BYU to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 21.
The Billikens' most recent game on Monday ended in a 94-66 loss to Wake Forest.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Saint Louis vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: George Q. Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Louis vs. BYU Score Prediction
- Prediction: BYU 75, Saint Louis 62
Other A-10 Predictions
Saint Louis Schedule Analysis
- Saint Louis has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).
- The Cougars have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Saint Louis 2023-24 Best Wins
- 93-85 at home over Missouri (No. 109) on November 12
- 79-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 229) on November 15
Saint Louis Leaders
- Julia Martinez: 9.0 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 43.3 FG%
- Kyla McMakin: 18.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Peyton Kennedy: 15.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.8 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19)
- Brooklyn Gray: 13.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Tierra Simon: 4.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 35.0 FG%
Saint Louis Performance Insights
- The Billikens put up 82.6 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while giving up 77.4 per contest (324th in college basketball). They have a +26 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.