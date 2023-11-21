Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maries County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Maries County, Missouri today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maries County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belle High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: New Haven, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.