The Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) will meet the Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Kansas Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Wilson: 20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Gradey Dick: 14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kevin McCullar: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Dajuan Harris: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Marquette Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Kolek: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Oso Ighodaro: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Kam Jones: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Stevie Mitchell: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kansas vs. Marquette Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Kansas AVG Kansas Rank 23rd 79.3 Points Scored 75.4 88th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 68.1 118th 333rd 28.4 Rebounds 33.2 90th 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 39th 8.9 3pt Made 7.0 219th 6th 17.3 Assists 16.4 15th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 12.0 200th

