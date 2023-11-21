Tuesday's game features the Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) and the Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) matching up at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 79-77 win for Kansas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:30 PM ET on November 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 79, Marquette 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-2.1)

Kansas (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 156.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas Performance Insights

On offense, Kansas was the 88th-ranked team in college basketball (75.4 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 118th (68.1 points allowed per game).

On the glass, the Jayhawks were 90th in the nation in rebounds (33.2 per game) last year. They were 247th in rebounds conceded (32.1 per game).

With 16.4 assists per game, Kansas was 15th-best in the country last season.

Beyond the arc, the Jayhawks were 219th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.0) last season. They were 151st in 3-point percentage at 34.7%.

Defensively, Kansas was 73rd in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.4 last year. It was 37th in 3-point percentage allowed at 31.0%.

Last year, Kansas took 66.2% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.8% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75% of Kansas' buckets were 2-pointers, and 25% were 3-pointers.

Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette allowed 70.3 points per game last year (184th-ranked in college basketball), but it really played well on offense, posting 79.3 points per game (23rd-best).

The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in college basketball with 28.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 281st with 32.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 17.3 dimes per game, Marquette ranked sixth-best in college basketball in the category.

Last season the Golden Eagles averaged 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 14.6 turnovers per contest (31st-ranked).

Last season the Golden Eagles drained 8.9 treys per game (39th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.3% (108th-ranked) from downtown.

Marquette surrendered 7.5 threes per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 34.7% three-point percentage (247th-ranked).

Marquette took 58% two-pointers and 42% three-pointers last season. Of the team's buckets, 69.5% were two-pointers and 30.5% were three-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.