How to Watch Kansas vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two streaking squads meet when the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of four in a row.
Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Kansas went 18-1 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles ranked 333rd.
- Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 5.1 more points per game (75.4) than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.3).
- Kansas went 18-1 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Kansas put up 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did in road games (74).
- The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 69 away from home.
- Looking at three-pointers, Kansas fared better in home games last year, making 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Manhattan
|W 99-61
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|W 89-84
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|W 83-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
