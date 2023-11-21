A pair of streaking squads square off when the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, victors in four in a row.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Kansas had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles finished 333rd.

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks averaged were 5.1 more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).

Kansas had an 18-1 record last season when putting up more than 70.3 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kansas fared better in home games last year, averaging 78.8 points per game, compared to 74.0 per game away from home.

The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.0 away from home.

Kansas drained 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule