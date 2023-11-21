A pair of streaking squads square off when the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, victors in four in a row.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Kansas had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles finished 333rd.
  • Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks averaged were 5.1 more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).
  • Kansas had an 18-1 record last season when putting up more than 70.3 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Kansas fared better in home games last year, averaging 78.8 points per game, compared to 74.0 per game away from home.
  • The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.0 away from home.
  • Kansas drained 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Manhattan W 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center
11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

