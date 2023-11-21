How to Watch Kansas vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Two hot squads meet when the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of four in a row.
Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- In games Kansas shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 18-1 overall.
- The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd.
- Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks scored were 5.1 more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).
- Kansas had an 18-1 record last season when putting up more than 70.3 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Kansas averaged 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did when playing on the road (74.0).
- Defensively the Jayhawks were better in home games last season, surrendering 67.9 points per game, compared to 69.0 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Kansas sunk 0.1 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (34.4%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Manhattan
|W 99-61
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|W 89-84
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|W 83-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
