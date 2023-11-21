Two hot squads meet when the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of four in a row.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

In games Kansas shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 18-1 overall.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd.

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks scored were 5.1 more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).

Kansas had an 18-1 record last season when putting up more than 70.3 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Kansas averaged 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did when playing on the road (74.0).

Defensively the Jayhawks were better in home games last season, surrendering 67.9 points per game, compared to 69.0 when playing on the road.

In home games, Kansas sunk 0.1 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (34.4%).

