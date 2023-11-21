The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning run when they host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also taken four games in a row.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

Last season, the Jayhawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents made.

Kansas had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 333rd.

Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 75.4 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up.

When Kansas put up more than 70.3 points last season, it went 18-1.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Kansas scored 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did away from home (74.0).

The Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69.0).

At home, Kansas made 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than away from home (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (34.4%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule