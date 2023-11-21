How to Watch Kansas vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also won four games in a row.
Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- Last season, the Jayhawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents made.
- Kansas went 18-1 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Jayhawks finished 90th.
- Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks averaged were 5.1 more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).
- Kansas had an 18-1 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kansas played better when playing at home last year, scoring 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game in away games.
- The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69 in road games.
- At home, Kansas averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than in away games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Manhattan
|W 99-61
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|W 89-84
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|W 83-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
