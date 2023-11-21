The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also won four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Jayhawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents made.
  • Kansas went 18-1 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Jayhawks finished 90th.
  • Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks averaged were 5.1 more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).
  • Kansas had an 18-1 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Kansas played better when playing at home last year, scoring 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game in away games.
  • The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69 in road games.
  • At home, Kansas averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than in away games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Manhattan W 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center
11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.