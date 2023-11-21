How to Watch Kansas vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also won four games in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- In games Kansas shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 18-1 overall.
- The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles ranked 333rd.
- Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks put up were 5.1 more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.3).
- When Kansas scored more than 70.3 points last season, it went 18-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Kansas averaged 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did in away games (74).
- In 2022-23, the Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.
- In home games, Kansas drained 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Manhattan
|W 99-61
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|W 89-84
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|W 83-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.