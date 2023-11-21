The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also won four games in a row.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

In games Kansas shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 18-1 overall.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles ranked 333rd.

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks put up were 5.1 more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.3).

When Kansas scored more than 70.3 points last season, it went 18-1.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Kansas averaged 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did in away games (74).

In 2022-23, the Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.

In home games, Kansas drained 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule