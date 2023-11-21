Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jasper County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Jasper County, Missouri today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jasper County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McAuley Catholic High School at Liberal High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Liberal, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.