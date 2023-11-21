Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Jackson County, Missouri today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cristo Rey High School at Northland Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.