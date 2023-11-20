Southeast Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Southeast Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Southeast Missouri State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southeast Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)
- Phillip Russell: 18.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Harris: 15.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Branson: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aquan Smart: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Israel Barnes: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Eddy Kayouloud: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southeast Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southeast Missouri State Rank
|Southeast Missouri State AVG
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Central Arkansas Rank
|45th
|77.5
|Points Scored
|72.9
|148th
|326th
|75.9
|Points Allowed
|81.5
|359th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|32.0
|163rd
|211th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|13.0
|291st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.