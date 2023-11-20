The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-3) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at George Q. Cannon Activities Center.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: George Q. Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii

George Q. Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Louis vs. Wake Forest 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Billikens put up an average of 69.1 points per game last year, 9.0 more points than the 60.1 the Demon Deacons allowed.

Saint Louis had a 5-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.9 points.

Last year, the Demon Deacons scored 10.5 fewer points per game (59.9) than the Billikens gave up (70.4).

Wake Forest had a 3-0 record last season when scoring more than 70.4 points.

The Demon Deacons made 35.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 12.4 percentage points lower than the Billikens allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

The Billikens shot at a 38% clip from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points fewer than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Louis Schedule