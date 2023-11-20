How to Watch the Saint Louis vs. Wake Forest Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-3) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at George Q. Cannon Activities Center.
Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: George Q. Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Louis vs. Wake Forest 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Billikens put up an average of 69.1 points per game last year, 9.0 more points than the 60.1 the Demon Deacons allowed.
- Saint Louis had a 5-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.9 points.
- Last year, the Demon Deacons scored 10.5 fewer points per game (59.9) than the Billikens gave up (70.4).
- Wake Forest had a 3-0 record last season when scoring more than 70.4 points.
- The Demon Deacons made 35.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 12.4 percentage points lower than the Billikens allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- The Billikens shot at a 38% clip from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points fewer than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons averaged.
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Missouri
|W 93-85
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/15/2023
|Missouri State
|W 79-67
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/18/2023
|Chaminade
|W 109-63
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/20/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/21/2023
|BYU
|-
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/26/2023
|UIC
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
