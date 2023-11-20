The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Missouri Tigers (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network +

Missouri vs. Southern Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Screaming Eagles' 65 points per game last year were just 2.7 more points than the 62.3 the Tigers allowed to opponents.

Southern Indiana had a 10-8 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.

Last year, the Tigers scored 64.6 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 63.8 the Screaming Eagles gave up.

Missouri went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Missouri Schedule