Monday's game between the Missouri State Bears (3-1) and the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Missouri State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

According to our computer prediction, Abilene Christian should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 2.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 134.5 total.

Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023

8:00 PM ET

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Missouri State -2.5

134.5

134.5 Moneyline (To Win): Missouri State -145, Abilene Christian +120

Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 67, Abilene Christian 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian

Pick ATS: Abilene Christian (+2.5)



Abilene Christian (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (134.5)



Missouri State Performance Insights

Offensively, Missouri State was the 325th-ranked team in the country (65.6 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 25th-best (63.2 points allowed per game).

At 32.4 rebounds per game and 28.4 rebounds allowed, the Bears were 134th and 34th in the country, respectively, last season.

Last season Missouri State was ranked 289th in the country in assists with 11.7 per game.

The Bears were 112th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.9 per game) and 234th in 3-point percentage (33.1%) last season.

Missouri State gave up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 111th and 96th, respectively, in college basketball.

The Bears took 43.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 32.9% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 56.8% of their shots, with 67.1% of their makes coming from there.

