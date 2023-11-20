The Missouri State Bears (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bears had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.3% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents made.
  • Missouri State had a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Wildcats ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bears finished 134th.
  • Last year, the Bears put up 65.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 71.1 the Wildcats gave up.
  • Missouri State had an 8-1 record last season when putting up more than 71.1 points.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri State posted 67.5 points per game last season at home, which was 3.3 more points than it averaged away from home (64.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Bears gave up 59.7 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.3.
  • When playing at home, Missouri State drained 0.5 more threes per game (8.3) than when playing on the road (7.8). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to in road games (33.9%).

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Oral Roberts W 84-69 Great Southern Bank Arena
11/17/2023 FGCU W 70-61 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/19/2023 Kent State W 56-52 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/20/2023 Abilene Christian - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 South Carolina State - Great Southern Bank Arena
11/29/2023 Evansville - Great Southern Bank Arena

