The Missouri State Bears (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Missouri State Stats Insights

Last season, the Bears had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.3% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents made.

Missouri State had a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.8% from the field.

The Wildcats ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bears finished 134th.

Last year, the Bears put up 65.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 71.1 the Wildcats gave up.

Missouri State had an 8-1 record last season when putting up more than 71.1 points.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri State posted 67.5 points per game last season at home, which was 3.3 more points than it averaged away from home (64.2).

In 2022-23, the Bears gave up 59.7 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.3.

When playing at home, Missouri State drained 0.5 more threes per game (8.3) than when playing on the road (7.8). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to in road games (33.9%).

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule