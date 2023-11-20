How to Watch Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Missouri State Bears (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Missouri State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bears had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.3% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents made.
- Missouri State had a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bears finished 134th.
- Last year, the Bears put up 65.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 71.1 the Wildcats gave up.
- Missouri State had an 8-1 record last season when putting up more than 71.1 points.
Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri State posted 67.5 points per game last season at home, which was 3.3 more points than it averaged away from home (64.2).
- In 2022-23, the Bears gave up 59.7 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.3.
- When playing at home, Missouri State drained 0.5 more threes per game (8.3) than when playing on the road (7.8). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to in road games (33.9%).
Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 84-69
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|FGCU
|W 70-61
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/19/2023
|Kent State
|W 56-52
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/20/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|11/29/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
