Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 11. All of Edwards-Helaire's stats can be found below.
On the ground, Edwards-Helaire has season stats of 33 rushes for 109 yards and one TD, picking up 3.3 yards per attempt. He also has six catches on seven targets for 36 yards.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Chiefs.
Week 11 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Edwards-Helaire 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|33
|109
|1
|3.3
|7
|6
|36
|0
Edwards-Helaire Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|6
|22
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|15
|55
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|3
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|2
|7
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
