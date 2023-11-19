The Portland Trail Blazers (3-9) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-4) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Moda Center as 7.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Thunder -7.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City's 13 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points seven times.
  • The average point total in Oklahoma City's contests this year is 230.8, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Thunder have a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Oklahoma City has won four of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Oklahoma City has played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Thunder 7 53.8% 118.5 222.4 112.3 223.6 230.2
Trail Blazers 3 25% 103.9 222.4 111.3 223.6 220.8

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread, Oklahoma City has fared worse when playing at home, covering five times in seven home games, and five times in six road games.
  • The Thunder score 118.5 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 111.3 the Trail Blazers give up.
  • When Oklahoma City puts up more than 111.3 points, it is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Thunder and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Thunder 10-3 1-0 7-6
Trail Blazers 5-7 3-4 5-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Thunder Trail Blazers
118.5
Points Scored (PG)
 103.9
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
8-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 2-0
7-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 1-1
112.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.3
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
2-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-5
2-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.