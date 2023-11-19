Northwest Division rivals battle when the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) welcome in the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) at Moda Center, beginning on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSOK

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives the Thunder 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 2.3 steals (fifth in league) and 1.0 block.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He's draining 57.1% of his shots from the floor and 54.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 53.6% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

Jalen Williams is putting up 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Thunder are receiving 9.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Josh Giddey this year.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe averages 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 18.7 points, 4.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Deandre Ayton posts 8.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 60.0% from the floor.

Jerami Grant averages 15.0 points, 4.0 boards and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.

Jabari Walker posts 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the field.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Thunder 104.3 Points Avg. 116.0 109.7 Points Allowed Avg. 116.7 42.2% Field Goal % 49.5% 29.5% Three Point % 38.6%

